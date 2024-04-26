GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

25,000-ton girder connecting Mumbai’s coastal road and sea link installed

According to the civic body, the engineering feat is the first in India to involve such installation in the sea

April 26, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A drone view shows a bowstring arch bridge, installed by Hindustan Construction Company, that will connect the Bandra-Worli sea link and the coastal road in Mumbai, India, April 26, 2024.

A drone view shows a bowstring arch bridge, installed by Hindustan Construction Company, that will connect the Bandra-Worli sea link and the coastal road in Mumbai, India, April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) successfully launched a massive 25,000-ton girder connecting the south-bound corridor of the coastal road to the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Friday, the civic body said.

In a release, the BMC said that the process to launch the bow-string-arch-type girder, spanning 136 metres, at Worli started at 2 a.m. and was completed at 3.25 am.

According to the civic body, the engineering feat is the first in India to involve such installation in the sea.

The girder, which is 18 to 21 metres wide, will connect the 10.5 kilometre stretch of the coastal road to the Bandra-Worli sea link.

The southbound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Lines was opened for traffic on March 11 this year but had not been connected with the sea link.

“Another 143-meter long, 26-29 meter wide girder of the coastal road's northbound corridor has also reached Nhava Sheva port and its launch is planned for May-end. The transportation of the second girder will be planned after the launch of the first girder,” the BMC had said earlier.

These girders, painted with anti-rust colours to protect them from saline water and humidity, are being installed to ensure fishing boats off the Worli coast do not face hassles, the BMC said.

“With the success of this first-of-its-kind experiment in India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation added a new feather in its cap,” the release said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.