17-yr-old boy knocks down woman with car after dispute in Pune; detained

Police have detained a 17-year-old boy on charges of attempt to murder after he allegedly knocked down a woman with his car following a dispute in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on June 17.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident which took place at Vadgaon Ghenand village in Alandi area on June 15, he said.

A video has surfaced on social media showing a car being driven recklessly and hitting a woman.

The incident is the fallout of a dispute between the families of the juvenile and the woman, according to the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

On June 15, the juvenile hurled abuses at the woman's husband and father-in-law after a dispute. He then got into the car and allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her husband, a police official said.

The juvenile then drove the car recklessly, knocking down the woman, he said.

"The juvenile has been detained. He was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and was sent to an observation home. We have filed an application requesting permission to try the minor as an adult in the case against him," an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police station said.

The minor has been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.

On May 19, a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy hit a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, killing two IT professionals.