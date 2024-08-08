ADVERTISEMENT

17 workers hospitalised following gas leak at Pune food processing unit

Published - August 08, 2024 10:29 am IST - Pune

Seventeen of the workers were affected by the gas leak, a woman among them more than the others as she was closest to the leakage point, says Narayan Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector

PTI

Seventeen workers of a food processing unit in the Yavat area of the Pune district were hospitalised following an ammonia gas leak on Wednesday (August 7, 2024), police said.

The unit located at Bhandgaon near Yavat manufactures ready-to-eat food and requires temperatures below 18 degrees Celsius, which is maintained using ammonia.

"On Wednesday, ammonia leaked in one of the sections. At the time of the incident, 25 people, mostly women, were working," said Narayan Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector at Yavat Police Station.

Seventeen of the workers were affected by the gas leak, a woman among them more than the others as she was closest to the leakage point, Mr. Deshmukh said.

"After the leak, the main regulator was switched off, and the affected workers were rushed to a hospital with complaints of breathlessness and uneasiness. Sixteen of the workers are stable. The woman who was directly exposed to the gas is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. She is under observation but her condition is stable and she is out of danger," he added.

