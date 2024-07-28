GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eleven MLCs take oath in Maharashtra

BJP won five seats, the Shiv Sena and the NCP bagged two seats each, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress won one seat each, while PWP leader Jayant Patil, backed by the NCP (SP), lost

Published - July 28, 2024 05:39 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mahayuti alliance after wining all 9 seats in MLC elections. File

Mahayuti alliance after wining all 9 seats in MLC elections. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Eleven newly-elected legislators took oath as members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on July 28.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won all the nine seats it contested in polls to 11 seats of the State Legislative Council held on July 12.

The BJP won five seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP bagged two seats each. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress won one seat each, while Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) leader Jayant Patil, backed by the NCP (SP), lost.

BJP MLCs Pankaja Munde, Parinay Fuke, Yogesh Tilekar, Amit Gorkhe, and Sadabhau Khot, NCP’s Rajesh Vitekar and party general secretary Shivajirao Garje, Shiv Sena’s Bhawana Gawali and Krupal Tumane, were sworn in.

Congress’s Pradnya Satav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar also took oath at the central hall of the State Legislature.

