ADVERTISEMENT

11 MLC seats in Maharashtra to go to polls on July 12

Published - June 18, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Mumbai

The last date to file nominations is July 2 and the election and counting will be held on July 12

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Election for 11 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats will be held on July 12 announced Election Commission of India on Tuesday as the six year term of these seats is due to end on July 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

These 11 Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) on these seats are Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena), Vijay Girkar (BJP), Nilay Naik (BJP), Ramesh Patil (BJP), Ramrao Patil (BJP), Abdullah Khan Durrani (NCP), Dr. Wajahat Mirza (Congress), Dr. Pradnya Satav (Congress), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena – UBT), Mahadev Jankar (Rashtriya Samaj Party) and Jayant Patil (Peasants and Workers Party of India).

BJP names candidates for LC election despite objections of allies in Maharashtra

For these 11 seats, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will vote to elect the MLCs. This will be the first MLC election after the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party split in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP at present has 104 MLAs, whereas Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s NCP claims to have the backing of 41 MLAs, even as the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has the support of 39 MLAs. Of the 288 member Assembly, these three parties combined have 184 MLAs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The last date to file nominations is July 2. Deadline for withdrawal of the same is July 5. Election and counting will be held on July 12.

Apart from these 11, four MLC seats of Mumbai and Konkan Graduates’ as well as Mumbai and Nashik Teachers’ constituencies will go to polls on June 26 and results will be announced on July 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US