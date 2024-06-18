GIFT a SubscriptionGift
11 MLC seats in Maharashtra to go to polls on July 12

The last date to file nominations is July 2 and the election and counting will be held on July 12

Published - June 18, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Election for 11 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats will be held on July 12 announced Election Commission of India on Tuesday as the six year term of these seats is due to end on July 27.

These 11 Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) on these seats are Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena), Vijay Girkar (BJP), Nilay Naik (BJP), Ramesh Patil (BJP), Ramrao Patil (BJP), Abdullah Khan Durrani (NCP), Dr. Wajahat Mirza (Congress), Dr. Pradnya Satav (Congress), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena – UBT), Mahadev Jankar (Rashtriya Samaj Party) and Jayant Patil (Peasants and Workers Party of India).

BJP names candidates for LC election despite objections of allies in Maharashtra

For these 11 seats, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will vote to elect the MLCs. This will be the first MLC election after the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party split in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The BJP at present has 104 MLAs, whereas Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s NCP claims to have the backing of 41 MLAs, even as the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has the support of 39 MLAs. Of the 288 member Assembly, these three parties combined have 184 MLAs.

The last date to file nominations is July 2. Deadline for withdrawal of the same is July 5. Election and counting will be held on July 12.

Apart from these 11, four MLC seats of Mumbai and Konkan Graduates’ as well as Mumbai and Nashik Teachers’ constituencies will go to polls on June 26 and results will be announced on July 1.

