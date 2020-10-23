National

Maharashtra withdraws consent to CBI

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation, curtailing its powers in the State.

Following the decision, the CBI will now have to approach the State government on case-to-case basis seeking permission to conduct the probe. Maharashtra is the third State after West Bengal and Rajasthan to take such an action.

The move comes a day after the Central investigation agency registered an FIR in the TRP scam case involving Republic TV. The Mumbai police had registered the case on October 8 and are conducting the investigation. The CBI on Tuesday took over the probe based on an FIR filed in Uttar Pradesh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 4:02:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/maharashtra-withdraws-consent-to-cbi/article32922848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY