GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Speaker’s decision conflicts with SC ruling on factions

The Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had said the Speaker would have first to find out which faction was the real party to decide the question of ‘split’

January 15, 2024 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar during the Rashtriya Yuva Samwad in Central Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar during the Rashtriya Yuva Samwad in Central Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Maharashtra Speaker discerned from the “legislative majority” held by the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that they were the “real” Shiv Sena.

However, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, deciding the Shinde versus Uddhav Thackeray dispute, had directed in a May 2023 judgment that the “Speaker must not base their decision as to which group constitutes the political party on a blind appreciation of which group possesses a majority in the Legislative Assembly”.

Shinde had most MLAs

A summary of the Speaker’s decision shared with the media said “which faction is the real political party is discernible from the legislative majority which existed when the rival factions emerged”.

It went on to say that the “Shinde faction had an overwhelming majority of 37 out of 55 MLAs when the rival factions emerged. The Shinde faction was the ‘real Shiv Sena Political Party’ when the rival factions emerged on June 21 2022”.

The Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had said the Speaker would have first to find out which faction was the real party to decide the question of ‘split’.

The court had said that deciding which camp represented the real Shiv Sena was more than about numbers.

“This is not a game of numbers, but of something more. The structure of leadership outside the legislative assembly is a consideration which is relevant to the determination of this issue,” the Constitution Bench had pointed out.

Split is no defence

The court had said the strength in numbers of a faction was of no consequence if the legislators were found guilty of defection by splitting the party. They would be surely disqualified under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution.

“The percentage of members in each faction is irrelevant to the determination of whether a defence to disqualification is made out,” the Constitution Bench had clarified.

A ‘split’ from the original political party without a subsequent merger with another party or the formation of a new faction is no longer a defence for legislators facing disqualification for defection. The Constitution (Ninety-first Amendment) Act, 2003 deleted the provision of ‘split’ in Paragraph 3 of the Tenth Schedule.

“The inevitable consequence of the deletion of Paragraph 3 from the Tenth Schedule is that the defence of a split is no longer available to members who face disqualification proceedings. To hold otherwise would be to permit the entry of the defence of ‘split’ in the Tenth Schedule through the back door. This is impermissible and would render the deletion of Paragraph 3 meaningless. It is trite law that what cannot be done directly cannot be permitted to be done indirectly,” the court had said.

Related Topics

court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.