Maharashtra Speaker denies irregularity in giving 48 hours’ time to Shinde at SC

July 11, 2022 00:19 IST

The response from Mr. Zariwal came in petitions filed by Mr. Shinde and the other MLAs in the top court, challenging the disqualification proceedings.

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zariwal denied in the Supreme Court any irregularity in giving 48 hours' time to then MLA and now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 legislators of his camp to respond to disqualification notices issued for defection.

Mr. Zariwal said the time for responses to disqualification notices was purely discretionary. "There is absolutely no illegality in the 48 hours being given to the petitioners (Mr. Shinde and others) to respond to the disqualification petitions," he submitted.

He said the number of days was immaterial and what mattered was whether the MLAs were given sufficient and reasonable time to file their replies.

He noted that the MLAs in question had at the time approached the Supreme Court against the notices within a day

Laying emphasis on the MLA’s approaching top court within 24 hours, the Deputy Speaker further said, “I fail to understand as to how and why 48 hours’ notice for them to file their replies in the first instance is itself is unreasonable and violates the rule of natural justice.”

Legislature Secy’s notice to 55 Sena MLAs

The Maharashtra Legislature Secretary has issued show-cause notices to 53 of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs in the State - 39 of the faction led by Eknath Shinde and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray group.

One of the 14 MLAs from the Thackeray side, Santosh Bangar, joined the Shinde camp on the day of the floor test of the latter’s government on July 4.

MLAs from both the sides confirmed having received the notice.

Both the sides have accused each other of defying the party whip during the Speaker’s election and the trust vote on July 3 and 4, respectively, seeking disqualification of the legislators from both the sides.

The Shinde faction has not included the name of Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in the list of MLAs against whom they have sought disqualification.

The notices have been issued under the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (disqualification on grounds of defection) Rules.

The legislators have been asked to explain their stand within seven days, sources said.

