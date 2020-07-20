Maharashtra reports yet another surge of over 8,000 fresh cases

Maharashtra reported yet another spike of more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, adding 8,240 cases to take its total case tally to 3,18,695. Of these, 1,31,334 are active cases.

With 176 new deaths, the State’s total death toll has risen to 12,030.

With 5,460 patients discharged today, the cumulative recoveries till date has gone up to 1,75,029.

As per State Health Department figures, Pune district reported a staggering surge of more than 2,000 new cases and 42 fatalities as its total case tally surged to 57,024 while its death toll reached 1,401.

While State health authorities placed Pune’s active cases at 35,312, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram maintained that the number of active cases in the district stood at a little over 19,000.

With 1,035 new cases reported on Monday, Mumbai’s total case tally reached 1,02,423 of whom only 23,728 are active though.

With 41 new deaths, the city’s death toll has risen to 5,755.

A number of deaths were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as well, with Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli reporting 11 fatalities each, taking their respective death tolls to 359 and 316.

Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra reported 21 deaths as its death toll rose to 414.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate stood at 54.92%. The State’s case fatality rate stands at 3.77%.

Along with Pune district and Mumbai city, big case surges were reported from the MMR too, as Thane reported 565 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally over the 28,000 mark.

Kalyan-Dombivli recorded another massive spike of 485 new cases, taking its total case tally to 18,600.

Navi Mumbai reported 301 new cases taking its total case tally to 13,230.

Raigad district saw a big spike of 318 fresh cases as its total touched 6,396. With four fatalities on Monday, the district’s death toll has reached 114.

Both Nashik and Jalgaon districts — virus hotbeds in north Maharashtra — reported big spikes of more than 300 cases each, with Nashik recording 388 fresh cases to take its total tally to 9,921 of whom 4,166 were active.

Jalgaon added 409 cases as its total tally reached 7,723 of whom 2,278 cases are active.

Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in the Marathwada region, reported a big spike of 258 new cases as its total case tally breached the 10,000 mark to reach 10,036 of whom 4,215 are active cases. With three deaths today, the district’s death toll has now reached 372.

“Till date, of a total 16,00,667 laboratory samples, 3,18,695 (19.91%) have been tested positive with nearly 36,000 samples across the State tested today [Monday],” Dr. Awate said.

He further informed that presently 7,65,781 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 45,434 were in institutional quarantine facilities.