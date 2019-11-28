Maharashtra politics live | Shiv Sena to get its CM on home turf today

Sena to get its CM on home turf today

All roads will lead to Shivaji Park on Thursday, when Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray will take oath as the next chief minister of Maharashtra, after being chosen the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Hectic activity was witnessed throughout the day at Shivaji Park, where a crowd of over 50,000 is expected to gather on Thursday evening. All three parties have arranged for buses to ferry supporters to the venue from various parts of the State, besides Mumbai.

Shivaji Park has a special significance for the Shiv Sena, as its founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray would address people at the ground every Dussehra, a tradition Uddhav Thackeray still continues. Balasaheb Thackeray was also cremated in a corner of Shivaji Park, which Sainiks revere as Shivteerth, a holy place.

Art director Nitin Desai is designing the podium for the ceremony, which will begin at 6.40 p.m.

Cabinet expansion after trust vote, says Praful Patel

Two days after the failed rebellion to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bid to form the government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar returned, addressing party MLAs at a meeting here on Wednesday.

“I am with Sharad Pawar. I was always with him and the party. I have no complaint against anyone. Neither have I any ill will against anyone. There are no problems within the Pawar family,” said Mr. Ajit Pawar.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Ajit Pawar had visited the house of his uncle and NCP president Sharad Pawar where both reportedly decided to let bygones be bygones.

Sena sounds warning to BJP

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the BJP once again, and said nobody should be surprised if Sena’s surya-yaan lands in Delhi in the future. Mr. Raut held another press conference in Mumbai against the backdrop of the BJP criticising the Sena’s alliance with the Congress-NCP as desperate.

He said, “This decision is for the benefit of the country. The BJP could not force its CM upon Maharashtra despite aghori [dirty] practices. There is rage among the people and people have struck back.”

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train may be stopped in its tracks

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project could be the first casualty of the bitter regime change in Maharashtra, going by the Shiv Sena’s belligerent mood on Wednesday.

A day before party chief Uddhav Thackeray is sworn in as chief minister, Sena leaders came out all guns blazing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship project. Sources said senior bureaucrats have “unofficially” been consulted by leaders of the Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on the fate of the project.

The project has already found a mention in the alliance’s common minimum programme, which proposes to divert the State’s share of the funds towards a universal farm loan waiver. But it is unclear how and when this would be done, party leaders said.

On Wednesday, two senior Sena members called the bullet train “unnecessary” and said farmers should be the first priority for the government. They said other big-ticket projects would also be reviewed: the Nanar refinery project will stay scrapped and no more trees will be cut in Aarey colony for Metro 3.

