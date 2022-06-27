All the latest updates as the Shiv Sena-led MVA battles the crisis for the sixth day

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: PTI

All the latest updates as the Shiv Sena-led MVA battles the crisis for the sixth day

The political turmoil in Maharashtra intensified on Sunday, with rebel Shiv Sena MLA and Minister Eknath Shinde moving the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker to him and 15 other legislators.

The party, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, received another jolt as Maharashtra Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, a key Sena leader in the Konkan region, joined Mr. Shinde’s rebel camp in Guwahati.

Mr. Shinde now has the support of nine Sena Ministers with Aaditya Thackeray being the only one in the Uddhav Thackeray camp left in the Assembly. The other two Thackeray loyalists Anil Parab and Subhash Desai are Legislative Council members.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi asserted his party’s support for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. He said, “NCP’s line is clear. We will keep supporting CM Uddhav Thackeray till the end. Unlikely that President’s rule will be imposed in Maharashtra.”

The Central Government granted security to 15 of the rebel MLAs with the Home Ministry providing Y-plus security cover by stationing Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans outside the homes of the rebel MLAs. The move came as strident protests against the MLAs in the Shinde faction continued across the State.

Here are the latest updates:

Maharashtra | June 26

Rebelled against Shiv Sena’s support to those having links with Dawood; not afraid of death: Eknath Shinde

Launching a fresh attack on Shiv Sena leadership, dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday wondered how could Bal Thackeray’s party support the people having a direct connection with Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing innocent Mumbaikars by triggering bomb blasts.

He said the banner of revolt was raised by him and other MLAs to protest against such support and he doesn’t care for his life in the bid to save Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. Mr. Shinde’s tweets on Sunday night are an apparent reference to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving relatives of Dawood Ibrahim.

The tweets are also seen as a reply to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who had termed Mr. Shinde and other rebel MLAs “bodies without souls” which will be sent to the morgue.

“How can Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena support those who have a direct connection with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out Mumbai bomb blasts? We are taking this step to oppose this; Don’t care if this step leads us to the brink of death,” Mr. Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

In another tweet, the senior Shiv Sena leader said they will consider themselves fortunate if they die while saving Shiv Sena and the ideology of Bal Thackeray.

Mr. Shinde had tagged his tweets to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s Twitter handle. - PTI

Maharashtra | June 26

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What led to the political crisis in Maharashtra?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we examine the current political crisis in Maharashtra and understand how the Shiv Sena found itself in this situation.

Maharashtra | June 26

Eknath Shinde moves SC; Uddhav Thackeray camp says Shiv Sena rebels will be disqualified

The political turmoil in Maharashtra intensified on Sunday, with rebel Shiv Sena MLA and Minister Eknath Shinde moving the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker to him and 15 other legislators.

The party, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, received another jolt as Maharashtra Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant — a key Sena leader in the Konkan region — joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

Mr. Shinde now has the support of nine Sena Ministers with Aaditya Thackeray being the only one in the Uddhav Thackeray camp left in the State Assembly. (The other two Thackeray loyalists Anil Parab and Subhash Desai are Legislative Council members).

On the other side, the loyalists of Mr. Thackeray, too, have geared up to take on the rebels with MP Arvind Sawant stating that the party had already initiated legal action to disqualify the 16 rebel MLAs by serving notices to them.