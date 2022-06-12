Maharashtra: Police working together on Moosewala murder case, Prophet row

On June 12, reporters asked Dilip Walse Patil about the latest updates on the Moosewala murder case, protests over objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed, and threats of suicide bombing in the country

On June 12, 2022, reporters asked Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil about the latest updates on the Moosewala murder case, protests over objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed, and suicide bombing threats. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday police teams from four-five states was working together on the case of murder of the popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab last month and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was also keeping an eye on it.

The Delhi Police recently said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder and that they had identified six shooters allegedly involved in the killing of Moosewala. The singer’s death was an organised and brazen killing, the Delhi police had said.

Investigators had also revealed that Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, arrested by Pune rural police in Maharashtra recently, knew that Moosewala was going to be murdered, and was in touch with gangster Vikram Brar a week before the killing.

Kamble is an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is said to be behind Moosewala’s murder.

Brar is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in the Delhi Police’s custody.

On Sunday, when reporters here asked Walse Patil about the latest update in the Moosewala murder case, the minister said police teams from four to five states were working together on the case.

“However, I can’t publicly comment on the ongoing inquiry because it is a sensitive issue. The Maharashtra Police and the state ATS are keeping a watch on it,” the minister said.

Maharashtra protests over objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Asked about protests by Muslim community members in parts of Maharashtra on Friday over the alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal, the minister said the protests were help in a peaceful manner.

‘No untoward incident took place anywhere in the state. Police took relevant action where rules were broken, but such numbers were very less,” he said.

Warnings of suicide bombings in India

Notably, an affiliate of terror outfit Al-Qaeda recently issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in some Indian cities and states to avenge the insult to the Prophet.

Asked if the police department will review the security of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur in the wake of such threats, Walse Patil said he will conduct a review on this with police officials here on Sunday.