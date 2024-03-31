GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Police bust Naxal camp on Chhattisgarh border

The Maoist camp’s suspected aim was to organise subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha General Election

March 31, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli police busted a Maoist camp on the Chhattisgarh border and seized several incriminating materials, including Naxal literature, cordex wire, and detonators.

They acted on credible intelligence revealing the presence of armed cadres from Kasansur Chatgaon Dalam and Aundhi Dalam of Chhattisgarh, camping near Chutintola village, 12 km east of SPS Pendhari in Mohalla Manpur District. Their suspected aim was to organise subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha General Election.

In a swift response, an anti-Naxal operation was initiated and on Saturday, the teams scaled a hilltop towering 450 metres high, only to find the Naxals had fled the area, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal said on March 31.

However, a substantial Naxal camp and shelter were discovered and promptly demolished, followed by thorough searches, he said.

During the operation, a significant cache of Naxal belongings and literature was seized, including cordex wire, detonators, gelatin sticks, batteries, walkie-talkie chargers, and backpacks. The C60 units safely returned to Gadchiroli on Sunday, as authorities intensified anti-Naxal operations along the Chhattisgarh border.

An exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and the outlawed Maoists earlier this week on the Kanker border. 

Police said that they were tipped off on the movement of armed cadres of Kasansur Chatgaon Dalam and Aundhi Dalam of Chhattisgarh camping on the inter-State border near Bhumkan village (15 km north east of SPS Kasansur, 12 km south east of Jarawandi P.S.) to carry out subservise activities in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Immediately, an anti-Naxal operation was launched. While area search was being done, they were fired indiscriminately by Naxals, which was retaliated strongly by Ops (operations) team. Firing continued intermittently throughout the night with heavy firing at 6 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, and again at 4.30 a.m. on Thursday, and there was poor visibility at night,” Mr. Neelotpal said.

He said that the Naxals fired, which was retaliated strongly by the Operations team. “Sensing mounting pressure and taking cover of darkness, Naxals fled from the firing spot,” the SP said. 

Area search on first light led to the seizure of a large amount of Naxal material, literature, wires, gelatin sticks, batteries, solar panels, etc, he said. “

