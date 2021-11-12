Maharashtra Opposition parties call for action against Kangana

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday demanded the Padma Shri award given to Ms. Ranaut be withdrawn and that she be charged with sedition

Political parties across the spectrum condemned actor Kangana Ranaut over her controversial statements that India won its “real freedom in 2014”, when the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha elections, and the Independence won in 1947 was was bheekh (alms).

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday demanded the Padma Shri award given to Ms. Ranaut be withdrawn and that she be charged with sedition.

“India’s freedom struggle began from 1857, in which millions of Indians sacrificed their lives. Mahatma Gandhi led a huge struggle, which forced the British to quit India and we won our Independence on August 15, 1947. Despite this, Kangana Ranaut is speaking like someone who’s under the influence of an overdose of drugs,” said NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. He demanded that the Union government revoke the Padma Shri awarded to Ms. Ranaut and arrest her.

Ms. Ranaut made her remarks at a programme organised by the private television news channel Times Now amid applause from audience members. The channel has since issued a statement which said: “#KanganaRanaut may think India got Independence in 2014 but this cannot be endorsed by any true Indian. This is an insult to millions of freedom fighters who gave up their lives so that present generations can live a life of self-respect & dignity as free citizens of a democracy.”

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Minister Naseem Khan on Friday registered a complaint at Mumbai’s Sakinaka police station, demanding sedition charges be filed against the actor for “disrespecting freedom fighters”.

“Her statement cannot be taken lightly. She has disrespected lakhs of Indians who sacrificed their lives to win Independence from British rule. Not only should her Padma Shri [award] be withdrawn, she must be arrested under sedition charges,” he said.

Aam Adami Party’s (AAP) national executive member and Mumbai in-charge Preeti Sharma-Menon, too, complained to the police against the actor on Thursday. Ms. Sharma-Menon wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to write to the Union Government to withdraw Ms. Ranaut’s Padma Shri award for her “seditious” statement.