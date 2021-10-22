Maharashtra leaked phone calls case: HC asks if Rashmi Shukla is to named as an accused in FIR

Mumbai

22 October 2021 03:59 IST

Court seeks report on progress made in the case on October 25

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Mumbai police to clarify if they intended to name senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as an “accused” in the case of alleged leakage of phone calls regarding transfers of police officials in Maharashtra.

A Division Bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and S.V. Kotwal was hearing a petition filed by Ms. Shukla seeking to quash an FIR that charged her under Sections of the Indian Telegraph Act and The Officials Secrets Act. The FIR filed by an unidentified person stated that Ms. Shukla had leaked confidential documents related to corruption in police transfers.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Ms. Shukla, referred to the affidavit filed by the Mumbai police and pointed out that she was not named as an accused in the FIR.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata, representing the Mumbai police, said the investigation was on to find out who leaked the information on the calls.

The court said, “If she (Ms. Shukla) is not going to be named as an accused, then why should we hear this petition? You (police) must clarify whether or not she is going to be named as an accused. Then, as and when she is named as an accused, she can move court.”

The court also questioned the progress made in the case and directed the police to inform the Bench on the same on October 25.

The case dates back to March, 2021, when leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis cited a letter allegedly written by Ms. Shukla to the then Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal about alleged corruption in police transfers. The letter is believed to have relied upon leaked phone conversations. Soon thereafter, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in a report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that Ms. Shukla had leaked the confidential report to Mr. Fadnavis which led to the FIR.