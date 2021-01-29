Maharashtra leads tally in COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours

Total cases of U.K. variant in India stands at 166

India reported 163 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, with eight States/UTs (Union Territories) accounting for 85.89% of them. Maharashtra saw the maximum of 50, followed by Chhattisgarh (35) and Kerala (19). The other States are West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday said.

The total cases of the U.K. variant in India stood at 166 now and the total active caseload continued to see a sustained downward movement, dropping to 1.71 lakh now. The present caseload consisted of just 1.60% of the country’s total positive cases. India’s caseload per million population was one of the lowest when compared globally. It stood at 7,768. It was much higher in countries such as Germany, Russia, Italy, Brazil, France, the U.K. and the U.S. Also, 17 States/UTs have cases per million lower than the national average (7,768), the Ministry stated.

The cumulative recoveries in the country now stood at 1.03 crore (1,03,94,352). The recovery rate was 96.96%.

The new daily cases recorded in the last 24 hours was 18,855, and 20,746 patients recovered and discharged in the period.

Chhattisgarh reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries (6,479). It was 5,594 in Kerala and 3,181 in Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh has also reported the highest daily new cases (6,451). It was followed by Kerala (5,771) and Maharashtra (2,889).