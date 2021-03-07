Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu see steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

The country has also reported 100 casualties in the last 24 hours and six States account for 87.00% of the new deaths

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are reporting high daily COVID-19 cases with these six States collectively accounting for 84.71% of the 18,711 new cases reported in last 24 hours, said a release issued by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187, followed by Kerala with 2,791 and Punjab 1,159. Eight States Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, with the country’s total active caseload currently at 1.84 lakh (1,84,523).

India has also reported 100 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and six States account for 87.00% of the new casualties with Maharashtra registering the maximum of 47, Kerala with 16 and Punjab 12 daily deaths.

“The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, that are showing steep increase in the daily new cases,” added the Ministry.