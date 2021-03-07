Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu see steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are reporting high daily COVID-19 cases with these six States collectively accounting for 84.71% of the 18,711 new cases reported in last 24 hours, said a release issued by the Health Ministry on Sunday.
Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187, followed by Kerala with 2,791 and Punjab 1,159. Eight States Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, with the country’s total active caseload currently at 1.84 lakh (1,84,523).
India has also reported 100 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and six States account for 87.00% of the new casualties with Maharashtra registering the maximum of 47, Kerala with 16 and Punjab 12 daily deaths.
“The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, that are showing steep increase in the daily new cases,” added the Ministry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath