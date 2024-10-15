GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra, Jharkhand election 2024 dates LIVE: Election Commission announce dates

Elections to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were not held along with Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana earlier this month due to the security requirements for the J&K polls

Updated - October 15, 2024 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Logo of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File

Logo of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Assembly polls for Jharkhand and Maharashtra is being announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). While the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5, 2025.

The upcoming election will feature a two-way contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The elections for Maharashtra were not held along with Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana earlier this month, due to the security requirements for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Besides the general elections to the two assemblies, the EC could announce bypolls to three Lok Sabha and at least 47 assembly seats which are lying vacant.

Follow the live updates here:

  • October 15, 2024 15:41
    Some information on Maharashtra

    Total districts in Maharashtra: 36. Number of constituencies: 288. Number of voters 9.63 crores. Over one lakh polling stations will be spread across over 52,000 locations. 

  • October 15, 2024 15:39
    India setting gold standards on conducting elections: CEC

    The Chief Election Commission says both the States had nil repolls. There were no violence reported in both the states. He says the fact that increase in vote share shows that people have reposed faith in the Election Commission.

  • October 15, 2024 15:37
    CEC congratulates voters of J&K and Haryana

    CEC Rajiv Kumar begins his press conference by congratulating the voters of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana for turning out in large numbers and excercise their franchise. 

  • October 15, 2024 15:37
    Cong appoints observers for Maha, J’khand; Gehlot to look after Mumbai, Pilot to oversee Marathwada

    The Congress on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) appointed division-wise AICC senior observers for the Maharashtra Assembly polls with Ashok Gehlot looking after the Mumbai region, G. Parameshwara looking after the Konkan region, and Sachin Pilot and Uttam Kumar Reddy to oversee the Marathwada region.

    Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Singh Channi and Umang Singhar will look after the Vidarbha region (Amravati and Nagpur). T.S. Singhdeo and M.B. Patil will take care of western Maharashtra. Syed Naseer Hussain and D Anasuya Seethakka have been appointed senior observers for North Maharashtra, the party said.

    The opposition party also appointed three AICC senior observers for the Jharkhand assembly elections - Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande as Maharashtra state election senior coordinators.

    “Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed AICC Senior Observers (division-wise) and state election senior coordinators for Maharashtra for the ensuing assembly elections in the state, with immediate effect,” a party statement said.

    - PTI

  • October 15, 2024 15:20
    “Maharashtra Assembly election to be held later due to security requirements for J&K election”: CEC, in August

    When announcing the election schedule for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that Maharashtra, which had gone to the polls along with Haryana in 2019, would not have its Assembly election with the other two States due to the security requirements for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election.

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar noted that J&K had not been in the picture five years ago.

  • October 15, 2024 15:17
    The swearing-in ceremony of seven MLCs (Members of Legislative Council) appointed by the Governor was held at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe administered the oath.

Published - October 15, 2024 03:18 pm IST

Maharashtra / Jharkhand / election / voting / Election Commission of India

