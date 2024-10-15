Maharashtra, Jharkhand election 2024 dates LIVE: Election Commission announce dates

Assembly polls for Jharkhand and Maharashtra is being announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). While the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Seven Maharashtra MLCs sworn in, hours before EC announcement of Assembly polls

The upcoming election will feature a two-way contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The elections for Maharashtra were not held along with Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana earlier this month, due to the security requirements for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Besides the general elections to the two assemblies, the EC could announce bypolls to three Lok Sabha and at least 47 assembly seats which are lying vacant.

Follow the live updates here: