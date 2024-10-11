GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections: After Haryana, BJP will sweep upcoming polls also: J. P. Nadda

Mr. Nadda said that after Haryana, the BJP would also sweep the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as the people were happy with the performance at the Centre led by PM Modi

Updated - October 11, 2024 02:35 pm IST - Bilaspur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J. P. Nadda. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J. P. Nadda. File

After Haryana, the BJP would also sweep the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, BJP President J. P. Nadda asserted on Friday (October 11, 2024).

Mr. Nadda, who paid obeisance at the Shri Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, said the people were happy with the performance of the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to a group of reporters, Mr. Nadda said the BJP had achieved a lot in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir and credit for this goes to the people and the almighty.

Congress loses pole position among allies in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The Union Heallth Minister was here to offer prayers after the party's victory in the polls.

"The party would also sweep upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand," he said.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections.

The BJP also made notable gains in Jammu and Kashmir by winning 29 of the 90 seats. The National Conference-Congress combine is set to form government in the Union territory.

Published - October 11, 2024 02:32 pm IST

