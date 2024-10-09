GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra, Jharkhand also would yield same results, Andhra CM on Haryana poll outcome

He said, not only has normalcy been restored, but also, BJP has emerged as the largest single party because of the the decisions taken by the NDA government in Jammu Kashmir

Published - October 09, 2024 06:07 pm IST - Amaravati

PTI
N Chandrababu Naidu showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country needs to support “one nation one election” as frequent polls would hamper the developmental work

| Photo Credit: The Hindu

Going by the assembly polls trends in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Jharkhand which are expected to go polls by the end of this year will yield the same results, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

Addressing a press conference after coming back from a two-day Delhi tour, Mr. Naidu, showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country needs to support “one nation one election” as frequent polls would hamper the developmental work.

"Because of the decisions taken by the NDA government in Jammu Kashmir, not only has normalcy been restored, but also, BJP has emerged as the largest single party (in the polls in terms of vote share). This is good," Mr. Naidu said.

“Narendra Modi has given the administration by blending development, welfare and good governance. It is yielding good results. If we observe these (poll) results, Maharashtra and Jharkhand would also yield the same result, I don’t have any doubt. I am confident that it will happen,” he added.

The saffron party’s win in Haryana and vote share in Jammu and Kashmir is a “ historical victory” though there were speculations that the BJP was losing its sheen in the Hindi belt, he further said.

Complimenting the PM and BJP for the stellar performance in the recently concluded polls, Mr. Naidu said under the leadership of Mr. Modi India will become the largest economy in the world.

"I really appreciate the honourable Prime Minister for his extraordinary work," he said.

Hitting out at previous YSRCP government, Mr. Naidu said AP witnessed financial destruction during the last five years.

