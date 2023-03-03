IPS officer Rashmi Shukla appointed Director-General of Sashastra Seema Bal

March 03, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 02:15 am IST

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla has been appointed as the Director-General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a government order said on Thursday.

SSB is the border-guarding force deployed along Nepal and Bhutan border.

Ms. Shukla, a 1988 batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, was posted with the Central Reserve Police (CRPF).

She was heading the State Intelligence Department in Maharashtra Police when the phones of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse were allegedly tapped in 2019.

Two FIRs were registered against Ms. Shukla in Pune and Mumbai for allegedly tapping the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole, Mr. Khadse and Mr. Raut. Ms. Shukla filed a discharge application in court after Maharashtra government refused sanction to prosecute her.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP, came to power in 2019 after the Sena parted ways with the BJP.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Rashmi Shukia, IPS (MH:88), presently Additional DG, CRPF, as Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) {Level-16 of Pay Matrix} from the date of joining the post and up to 30.06.2024 i.e. date of her superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order said.

