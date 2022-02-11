Maharashtra Home Minister calls for peace and restraint after pro-hijab protest

Mumbai

11 February 2022 19:07 IST

Hundreds of Muslim women took to the streets in a pro-hijab demonstration at Malegaon town

As hundreds of Muslim women hit the streets in a pro-hijab demonstration at Maharashtra’s Malegaon town, the State Home Minister on Friday requested political parties and organisations to refrain from protesting on sensitive issues and maintain peace in the State.

A day before, the local All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA, Maulana Mufti Ismail, had said that Friday would be observed as “hijab day” in Malegaon. The call was given by the Muslim organisation, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. “We have appealed to Muslim women here and also wherever our voice reaches that they remain covered in full clothes and do not come out without it, as mandated by the Shariat. This message needs to be go across that we are following our religion and we should be allowed to do so,” he told mediapersons.

Mr. Walse-Patil appealed for peace and restraint from all sides. “The more we start agitating on issues concerned to caste and religion, the more will be the divide in our society. Both sides must realise that at the present situation, no protests are allowed and if people are to gather, the activity must be completed peacefully,” he said.

He also appealedto political parties to not create unrest among communities. “Do not increase the Police Department’s work and instead co-operate to maintain peace,” he said.