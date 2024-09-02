Maharashtra govt. hikes VIP number fees; pay ₹6 lakh for '0001' in Mumbai and high-demand areas

The Maharashtra government has hiked fees for "choice numbers," commonly known as VIP numbers, for new vehicles, which will translate into revised ₹6 lakh charge for the most sought-after '0001' number for four-wheelers in high-demand areas like Mumbai, Pune, and other cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the new fees mean that an out-of-series VIP number will cost up to ₹18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, which incidentally is the cost of new cars in the mid-segment.

As per the transport department's notification dated August 30, the cost for the coveted number '0001' will rise ₹Rs 5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from the current ₹3 lakh. For two and three-wheelers, the fee will increase to ₹1 lakh, doubling from the existing ₹50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

In high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Nashik, the VIP fee for '0001' will be ₹6 lakh, up from ₹4 lakh for vehicles with four or more wheels.

Many high net-worth individuals, top businessmen, politicians, and celebrities among others prefer VIP numbers for their expensive cars.

The revised 'three-time basic fees' will be ₹15 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles and ₹3 lakh for two- and three-wheelers if the number '0001' is unavailable in the current series for that particular type of vehicle and if it needs to be given from another series as per the rules, the notification stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new fees mean that an out-of-series VIP number will cost up to ₹18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, comparable to the price of several mid-segment cars. Previously, the fee was ₹12 lakh, a sum paid by entities like Reliance Industries for such numbers after opting for it "out of series" in the last few years.

Additionally, the State government has allowed the transfer of VIP numbers to immediate family members, including spouses, sons, and daughters, a change from the previous restriction against such transfers.

This fee revision, which follows a draft notification issued on September 16, 2022, represents the first update since the last fee revision on April 20, 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra has identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series, with notable numbers like 0009, 0099, 0999, 9999, and 0786, apart from 0001, seeing a fee increase to ₹2.5 lakh up from ₹1.5 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles and ₹50,000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers instead of the existing ₹20,000.

Fees for other sought-after numbers is also increased. For 16 popular numbers, the new fee is ₹1 lakh for four-wheelers instead of the existing ₹70,000 and ₹25,000 for two-wheelers from ₹15,000.

For 49 additional numbers, the fee has been raised to ₹70,000 from current ₹50,000 for four-wheelers and ₹15,000 for two and three-wheelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

For another set of 189 registration numbers, like 0011, 0022, 0088, 0200, 0202, 4242, 5656 and 7374, the revised fees are ₹25,000 for four-wheelers and ₹6,000 for two-wheelers and more than two-wheel vehicles.

In a move to benefit vehicle owners, the government has extended the period for producing a vehicle with a reserved number from 30 days to six months, as per the State government notification.

There will be no reservation of VIP numbers for government vehicles, though exemptions from the payment of fees for the registration mark can be granted through special orders, allowing for allotment from any existing series.

The fee increase is expected to generate additional revenue for the state transport department, which reported earnings of ₹139.20 crore from registration number issuances in 1,83,794 cases in the 2017-18 financial year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.