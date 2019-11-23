Maharashtra govt formation: Political immorality of BJP has reached its nadir, says CPI(M)

The political immorality of the BJP has reached its nadir, the CPI(M) said on Saturday, reacting sharply to the developments in Maharashtra.

The CPI(M), which was kept out of the Congress and NCP alliance, won one seat in the Maharashtra Assembly poll.

“The clandestine manner in which the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra have been sworn in shows the extent to which the BJP can stoop to grab power,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement here.

The BJP did similar political machinations, the party said, in Goa, Karnataka and northeastern States.

“It is unfortunate that both the Constitutional authorities – the President’s office and the Governor’s office – have been misused to achieve their political purpose,” the statement added.