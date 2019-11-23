Maharashtra govt formation: Balasaheb had said party with majority gets CM’s post, says Giriraj

Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the BJP’s decision to form the government in Maharashtra, claiming that Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had once said that a party with majority should get the Chief Minister’s post.

The BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra Chief Minister with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as his deputy.

“The country has seen that the BJP won 105 seats [in Maharashtra]...Balasaheb Thackeray had said that in a democracy, a party with majority gets the post of Chief Minister,” the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister told reporters. “We respect Balasaheb Thackeray and democracy,” he added.

Mr. Singh said development would be the main agenda of the newly formed Fadnavis government in the State. “The Fadnavis dispensation will provide a stable government in the State. The country has witnessed what has happened and what is happening...Development, not power, will be the agenda of this government,” he added.

“The government will work towards the completion of pending works without selfishness in the interest of the country. My best wishes to the people of Maharashtra which will benefit from this government,” he added.