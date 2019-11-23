Maharashtra govt formation: Anything can happen in cricket and politics, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that “anything can happen in cricket and politics”, and expressed the confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra would pass the floor test.

The BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term, propped up by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Asked for his reaction to the dramatic developments, Mr. Gadkari told the media: “As I had commented earlier, anything can happen in cricket and politics. Now you would have understood the importance of my statement. I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. They will prove the majority in the House in the period given by the Governor.”

Maharashtra would get a stable government under the leadership of Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Ajit Pawar and witness further development, he added.