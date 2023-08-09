August 09, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Mumbai

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued a directive aimed at modernising the comprehensive database of its employees to understand the actual strength of every department and office under it.

The Planning Department released an official order seeking specific details, including gender, caste, religion, physical disabilities, if any, joining and retirement date, birth date, and bank account particulars of employees.

To facilitate the process, each department will be provided with login credentials, enabling the systematic update of employee information.

The first certificate of information has to be uploaded between September 1 and November 30 this year. The updation and removal of errors in submitted information have to be completed between December 1 and February 28, 2024, the GR said.

The Finance and Planning Department also said it would not clear the salary or other payments of the departments if they fail to furnish the required information within the stipulated period. Meanwhile State Government on Tuesday signed an MoU with Tata Power for the development of 2800 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Projects in Maharashtra.

