HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Government initiates State employee database update

The Planning Department released an official order seeking specific details, including gender, caste, religion, physical disabilities, if any, joining and retirement date, birth date, and bank account particulars of employees

August 09, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
The first certificate of information has to be uploaded between September 1 and November 30.

The first certificate of information has to be uploaded between September 1 and November 30. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued a directive aimed at modernising the comprehensive database of its employees to understand the actual strength of every department and office under it.

The Planning Department released an official order seeking specific details, including gender, caste, religion, physical disabilities, if any, joining and retirement date, birth date, and bank account particulars of employees.

To facilitate the process, each department will be provided with login credentials, enabling the systematic update of employee information.

The first certificate of information has to be uploaded between September 1 and November 30 this year. The updation and removal of errors in submitted information have to be completed between December 1 and February 28, 2024, the GR said.

The Finance and Planning Department also said it would not clear the salary or other payments of the departments if they fail to furnish the required information within the stipulated period. Meanwhile State Government on Tuesday signed an MoU with Tata Power for the development of 2800 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Projects in Maharashtra.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / employment / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.