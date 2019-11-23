Maharashtra government formation: Morning broke with a surprise for Sena MLAs penned up in hotel

It was an anxious morning for Shiv Sena MLAs as news trickled in of Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Most MLAs were confident of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray becoming the CM and were caught off-guard. Confusion, shock and anger prevailed. Meanwhile, a BJP leader stated that Sena MLAs were also looking to rebel. However, sources said there were no signs of a rebellion and Mr. Thackeray spent about three hours with the legislators in the evening.

Shiv Sena legislators have been put up at The Lalit, a luxury hotel near the airport, since Friday.

“I was just brushing my teeth and had turned on the TV when I saw Mr. Fadnavis taking oath. I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Rahul Patil, an MLA from Parbhani.

Many legislators found out the news through phone calls from family members or acquaintances.

“My son pointed out to me that a swearing-in was happening and I told him that those must be old videos. But when I saw Mr. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar together, I was shocked. But we are not fazed, we have complete faith in Uddhavji. This incident has shown to what extent can BJP misuse the system to get what they want. Their real face is now seen,” said Jogeshwari MLA Ravindra Waikar. Legislators were asked by the party leadership to stay calm and continue to remain at the hotel.

Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu, also at the hotel, said, “We are not shocked, in politics, every politician is prepared for such an event. We will stay here, we are doing the necessary bookings.”

One MLA, on condition of anonymity, said, “Today, if Balasaheb were alive, Mumbai would have shut down... Mumbai is still Shiv Sena’s.”

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and other senior leaders reached the hotel around 4.30 p.m. and stayed there for around three hours.

“Uddhavji told us to stay calm. He also stated that we still have a majority of MLAs. We will continue to stay here,” said Mr. Waikar.