Maharashtra government agrees to treat Varavara Rao at Nanavati Hospital for 2 weeks as a "special case"

18 November 2020 13:10 IST

Maharashtra government on Tuesday agreed to treat activist-poet Varavara Rao at Nanavati Hospital for two weeks. Mr. Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has been lodged at Taloja jail.

Indira Jaisingh, appearing for Mr. Rao contested the State government's claims that he was “fully conscious and oriented”. "Varvara Rao is completely bed ridden, in diapers... there is no medical attendant for him and his catheter was not changed for three months, due to which he has a urinary tract infection," she submitted.

She also informed Bombay High Court that the octogenreian activist had a heart attack when he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in August.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rao had filed a bail application and a writ petition seeking he be shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai immediately, owing to his “diminishing neurological and physical health condition“.