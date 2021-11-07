Maharashtra fisherman killed in firing by Pakistan maritime troop off Gujarat coast: Police

Devbhumi Dwarka (Gujarat)

07 November 2021 17:18 IST

The body of the deceased fisherman, Sridhar Ramesh Chamre, was brought to Okha port

A fisherman from Maharashtra was killed and a crew member of his boat was injured in firing by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) personnel near international maritime boundary line in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, he said.

"A fisherman from Thane in Maharashtra, who was on a fishing boat 'Jalpari,' was killed after the PMSA personnel opened fire on him and other crew members on Saturday evening," Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said.

There were seven crew members on the boat and one of them also sustained a minor injury in the firing incident, he said.

The body of the deceased fisherman, Sridhar Ramesh Chamre (32), was brought to Okha port on Sunday and an FIR was being registered by the Porbandar Navi Bandar police, which has jurisdiction across Gujarat over any incident that occurs beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian sea, he added.

"Mr. Chamre was on the fishing boat 'Jalpari', which had sailed from Okha on October 25 with seven crew members, five of whom from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra," Mr. Joshi said.

Investigation into the incident was underway, he said.