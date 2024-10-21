Maharashtra elections: how much of a role does leadership play

With the dynamics of alliance politics defining the cut and thrust of Maharashtra’s State-level politics, the leadership factor appears to be secondary. Both alliances — the Mahayuti as well as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — are unlikely to declare their Chief Ministerial candidate prior to voting, in order to keep their alliances intact. The MIT-SOG and Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll study provides some insights into the public mood on this important factor.

Regarding their preferred Chief Minister, the leaders of the two factions of the Shiv Sena — the former Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) and the current Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) — account for the choice of close to half of the respondents (48%). Mr. Thackeray holds a critical eight percentage point lead over Mr. Shinde. Devendra Fadnavis is close behind, backed by one-sixth of the respondents (16%). The two Pawars (the patriarch and his nephew), however, have single-digit support.

The emerging caste coalitions may well be reflected in the support for leaders across castes. Eknath Shinde enjoys greater support among Kunbis and other OBCs, while Fadnavis leads among the upper castes. Mr. Thackeray draws his support from Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Buddhists. If the support for the two leaders of the Mahayuti is combined, the Mahayuti’s leaders appear to be ahead among Marathas, Kunbis, other upper castes, and Other Backward Castes. The Aghadi leadership fares much better among Muslims, Scheduled Tribes, and Buddhists.

Rural versus urban

Mr. Thackeray, however, appears to have uniform support in both urban and rural areas. Mr. Shinde has more support in rural areas compared to urban areas, while the reverse is true for his alliance partner, Devendra Fadnavis.

Thus, while leadership may hold some influence among voters, the key seems to lie in the finer nuances of alliance politics that are likely to play out.