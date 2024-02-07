ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra determined to overthrow dictatorship, says Uddhav Thackeray

February 07, 2024 05:51 am | Updated 05:51 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asserted that Maharashtra would play a decisive role in shaping the nation’s trajectory, predicting a “saffron storm” that would sweep through Delhi and dismantle any dictatorship.

Speaking to party workers at his residence ‘Matoshri’ here, he said that dictatorship is not a viable option and must be eradicated, highlighting the influx of BJP workers and the Muslim community joining his party.

According to Mr. Thackeray, Maharashtra’s choice would be to overthrow dictatorship, setting the stage for a saffron surge into Delhi. “A saffron storm will hit Delhi and uproot the dictatorship. Dictatorship cannot be an option,” he said, underscoring his commitment to opposing any form of authoritarian rule.

Addressing concerns about the Opposition INDIA bloc, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the former chief minister, challenged the existence of a viable alternative. “Some people have questions about the opposition INDIA alliance, MVA but where is the option,” he said.

In a subtle jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Thackeray said that there’s no relationship between “Mann ki Baat” (a monthly radio show by Mr. Modi) and “Jan ki Baat” (the people’s voice) and questioned the alignment of the Prime Minister’s radio discourse with the genuine sentiments of the people.

