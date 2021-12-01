Maharashtra CS retires, made Adviser at CMO

Mumbai

01 December 2021 01:22 IST

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte retired on Tuesday after the Centre did not approve six-month extension for him. Additional Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty will be the new CS.

However, the Chief Minister’s Office said later that Mr. Kunte would continue working with the CMO and appointed him the Principal Adviser at the CMO.

Mr. Chakraborty, a 1986-batch IAS officer, was handling the Planning Department of the State Government.

