Maharashtra continues to lead the COVID-19 tally: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

27 September 2020 19:13 IST

It is followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra continues to lead the COVID-19 tally for new cases, highest number of deaths and recoveries in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Sunday.

The Ministry said, “88,600 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 10 States/UTs account for 77% of them with Maharashtra leading this tally. It has contributed more than 20,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively.’’

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark

Advertising

Advertising

It said India has reported 92,043 recoveries in the last 24 hours with 76% of them being found in 10 States/UTs. “Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 23,000 of them followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than 9,000 cases.”

The country has also registered 1,124 deaths with 10 States/UTs accounting for 84% of them. Maharashtra reported more than 38% of them at 430 followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 86 and 85, respectively, said the Ministry.

The World Health Organisation is now advocating for COVID-self care. It says the self care is the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health and to cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a health worker.

It said self-care is a valuable part of a well-functioning health system and can be particularly useful when physical distancing measures make it more difficult for people to access their normal health care services and medications.

“With the major disruptions to the normal functioning of national health systems caused by the need to respond to people who have or are affected by the virus, evidence-based, high-quality self-care interventions can provide an important alternative to the usual health facility- or health worker-based services,” said WHO.