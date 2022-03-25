Maharashtra college principal quits alleging 'harassment' over wearing hijab

She claimed wearing the hijab had become an issue only after the row in Karnataka

She claimed wearing the hijab had become an issue only after the row in Karnataka

The principal of a law college in Maharashtra's Palghar district has resigned alleging she was "harassed" by the management for wearing a hijab after a controversy over it erupted in Karnataka, a charge denied by the institution's administration.

In her resignation letter, Battull Hammid, who served as the principal of the Viva College of Law in Virar, claimed she was quitting the post as she was feeling uncomfortable and suffocated.

Ms. Hammid claimed wearing the hijab had never been an issue before, but it had become an issue only after the row in Karnataka.

She has alleged that the college management had instructed other staff to not cooperate with her and even her personal assistant was not helping her with routine work.

The college management, however, has dismissed the allegations, stating that several students from the Dawoodi Bohra community wore the hijab and they had never objected to the same.

A few months ago, two teachers of a school in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district were prevented from coming to work in a hijab.

However, the issue was resolved following the intervention of local leaders and elected representatives, who spoke to the State Education Minister and senior police officials.