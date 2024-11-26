Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigns as term of Assembly ends

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, as the term of the current Assembly came to an end.

The Governor accepted Mr. Shinde’s resignation and asked that he serve as caretaker Chief Minister until a new Cabinet was sworn in.

However, the impasse over selecting Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with uncertainty lingering over whether Mr. Shinde would retain his position or BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis would assume the role.

In the recently held Assembly poll, the Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, secured a commanding 230 seats in the 288-member Assembly. However, deliberations were going on within the alliance to determine who would occupy the Chief Minister’s office on the sixth floor of Mumbai’s Mantralaya.

The prolonged decision-making process has fuelled speculation about potential power-sharing agreements among the alliance partners. While Mr. Shinde’s supporters argue that he deserves another term as Chief Minister, sections within the BJP are pushing for Mr. Fadnavis to take charge. Mr. Pawar’s NCP, a crucial ally in the Mahayuti, is reportedly lobbying for key Cabinet portfolios.

Shiv Sena Minister Deepak Kesarkar stated that the Chief Minister’s resignation was just a formality.

Speaking to the media outside Raj Bhavan, he confirmed that Mr. Shinde tendered his resignation and the Governor asked him to serve as the caretaker Chief Minister.

“A new government will be formed soon. Tomorrow, the BJP is expected to hold a meeting to elect their legislative leader, after which the three leaders — Mr. Shinde, Mr. Fadnavis, and Mr. Pawar — will convene, discuss, and consult with the top leadership for the final decision.”

“Every party worker feels their leader should become the Chief Minister… the final decision will be made by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, which will be accepted by everyone,” Mr. Kesarkar said.

“All leaders are united for the welfare and development of Maharashtra,” he said.

When asked if Mr. Shinde was upset with the developments, Mr. Kesarkar said, “Not at all. He has clearly stated that whatever decision is taken by the leadership, he will accept it.”

