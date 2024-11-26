 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigns as term of Assembly ends

Impasse continues as to whether Shinde will retain Chief Minister position in next government or BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis will assume role

Updated - November 26, 2024 12:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan receives Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s resignation as Chief Minister, as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar look on, in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan receives Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s resignation as Chief Minister, as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar look on, in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, as the term of the current Assembly came to an end.

The Governor accepted Mr. Shinde’s resignation and asked that he serve as caretaker Chief Minister until a new Cabinet was sworn in. 

Fadnavis or Shinde: Who will be Maharashtra’s next CM?

However, the impasse over selecting Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with uncertainty lingering over whether Mr. Shinde would retain his position or BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis would assume the role.

In the recently held Assembly poll, the Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, secured a commanding 230 seats in the 288-member Assembly. However, deliberations were going on within the alliance to determine who would occupy the Chief Minister’s office on the sixth floor of Mumbai’s Mantralaya.

The prolonged decision-making process has fuelled speculation about potential power-sharing agreements among the alliance partners. While Mr. Shinde’s supporters argue that he deserves another term as Chief Minister, sections within the BJP are pushing for Mr. Fadnavis to take charge. Mr. Pawar’s NCP, a crucial ally in the Mahayuti, is reportedly lobbying for key Cabinet portfolios.

Shiv Sena Minister Deepak Kesarkar stated that the Chief Minister’s resignation was just a formality.

Make Shinde CM, follow Bihar pattern: Shiv Sena 

Speaking to the media outside Raj Bhavan, he confirmed that Mr. Shinde tendered his resignation and the Governor asked him to serve as the caretaker Chief Minister.

“A new government will be formed soon. Tomorrow, the BJP is expected to hold a meeting to elect their legislative leader, after which the three leaders — Mr. Shinde, Mr. Fadnavis, and Mr. Pawar — will convene, discuss, and consult with the top leadership for the final decision.”

“Every party worker feels their leader should become the Chief Minister… the final decision will be made by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, which will be accepted by everyone,” Mr. Kesarkar said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Post Mahayuti’s grand victory, race for Maharashtra CM begins

“All leaders are united for the welfare and development of Maharashtra,” he said.

When asked if Mr. Shinde was upset with the developments, Mr. Kesarkar said, “Not at all. He has clearly stated that whatever decision is taken by the leadership, he will accept it.”

Published - November 26, 2024 12:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Shiv Sena

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.