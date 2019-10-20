National

Maharashtra ATS questions two people over photos of Modi’s chopper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election at Sakoli village of Bhandara on October 13, 2019.

The Prime Minister had gone to Sakoli last Sunday to address a rally.

The anti-terrorism squad of Maharashtra have questioned two people over clicking of photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter at the Nagpur airport premises, an official said.

Pictures of the Prime Minister’s helicopter were found on a mobile phone of a person in Mumbai.

According to information, Mr. Modi had gone to Sakoli town in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district in a helicopter from a helipad at the Nagpur airport premises last Sunday. Mr. Modi was going to Sakoli to address a rally.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said an inquiry was going on.

