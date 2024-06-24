NEET paper leak: One Zilla Parishad teacher arrested, a second quizzed by police

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has booked four persons, including two zilla parishad teachers, in connection with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) question paper leak case.

One of the teachers, Jalil Umrakhan Pathan, who was arrested by the authorities on late Sunday, was produced before a local court today where he was remanded to police custody till July 2. The other accused teacher - Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav – was detained by the police where he is being questioned, said sources.

Police said that teams had been formed to nab the third accused, Iranna Kongalwar, who hails from Nanded district, and is an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) instructor at Umarga in Latur district.

Authorities suspect the two accused teachers of having relayed hall ticket details of students to Kongalwar – an important link in the money trail - who then forwarded them to the fourth accused, a person named Gangadhar in Delhi who is named in the FIR filed by the Latur police.

A case was registered against the four accused at Shivajinagar police station in Latur on Sunday night. An FIR has been lodged under sections 3(v), 4 and 10 of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 along with sections 420 (cheating), 120 (b) (pertaining to criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | NEET-PG postponed, CBI to probe NEET-UG allegations, NTA chief removed, as panel set up for agency overhaul

The Nanded branch of the ATS had detained both Mr. Jadhav and Mr. Pathan on Saturday and let them off after questioning. However, they were arrested on Sunday evening as evidence mounted against them.

Mr. Jadhav works at a zilla parishad school in Solapur while Mr. Pathan is a teacher in a zilla parishad school in Katpur in Latur. Both ran private coaching classes in Latur district and have been accused of selling exam-related information to students in exchange of money.

Authorities revealed that Pathan had not shown up at the Katpur school since June 20. Following his arrest, Zilla Parishad officials are said to be actively considering his suspension.

Sources said that the ATS team probing Jadhav and Pathan had raided their respective residences after the duo reportedly exchanged suspicious messages through their WhatsApp chats pertaining to exam hall tickets, besides financial transactions on their phones.

Special team

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up under Latur city sub-divisional police officer Bhagwat Funde to investigate the case and a thorough probe is under way, said officials.

