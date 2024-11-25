Maharashtra Assembly elections results 2024: No CM post formula yet, decision to be jointly made by Mahayuti partners, says Ajit Pawar

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti bloc’s sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections has brought the spotlight on its next big decision — choosing the Chief Minister. With the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP securing 230 of the 288 Assembly seats, discussions are under way to finalise who would occupy the coveted Chief Minister’s office on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP’s performance, winning 132 of the 149 seats it contested, has naturally propelled Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who held the top office between 2014 and 2019, into the forefront as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post. However, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has publicly expressed his party’s preference for Mr. Shinde to continue in the role. Amidst this, Deputy Chief Minister and head of the NCP, Ajit Pawar, said no formula had been decided yet.

“There is no formula being discussed. We three [allies] will sit together to decide the Chief Minister’s post,” Mr. Pawar said on Monday (November 25, 2024). He assured that the Mahayuti would provide a stable government, emphasising collective decision-making to maintain unity within the alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was in Karad to pay tributes to Maharashtra’s first Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan at his memorial ‘Pritisangam’ on his death anniversary.

The Mahayuti’s massive mandate has brought with it heightened expectations of cohesive governance. Mr. Pawar acknowledged this responsibility, stating, “A great responsibility has come onto the shoulders of Mahayuti leaders. Stability is our priority, and we will work together to fulfil the voters’ expectations.”

While the Chief Minister post remains undecided, Mr. Pawar confirmed that discussions on Cabinet formation were under way. “We will decide what formula to work out among the three parties,” he said. Dismissing rumours of delays that could invite the President’s Rule, Mr. Pawar affirmed that the government formation process was on track. “There’s no such requirement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the Mahayuti’s victory, the 65-year-old MLA from Baramati credited the government’s Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women, as a pivotal factor in their electoral success. “We cannot ignore that Ladki Bahin helped us in this election. We are grateful to women voters for their overwhelming support,” he said.

Mr. Pawar, who also serves as State’s Finance Minister, defended the scheme amid Opposition criticism, explaining that it had been carefully reviewed by financial experts before implementation. “Had I been opposed to the Ladki Bahin scheme, I wouldn’t have presented it in the House,” he said.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has raised concerns about the Mahayuti’s victory, including allegations about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Mr. Pawar dismissed these claims, pointing out that EVMs have been used in States like Punjab, Telangana, and West Bengal, where opposition parties have performed well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the Lok Sabha polls, when the Opposition won big in Maharashtra, EVMs were not questioned. It’s the voters’ mandate that decides results, not the machines,” he said. He also addressed NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s comments hinting at a pattern of BJP victories in larger States, labelling the criticism as baseless.

The elections also brought intra-family rivalries to the forefront. The NCP president faced his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar in Baramati, winning by a margin of over one lakh votes. Mr. Pawar expressed frustration over such contests, questioning why family members were being fielded against each other.

“I’ve apologised enough for fielding my wife against Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha polls. There was no reason to field my nephew against me. This pattern must stop,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other constituencies, similar scenarios played out, such as in Aheri, where NCP leader Dharamraobaba Atram contested against his daughter Bhagyashree Atram, who was fielded by the NCP (SP). Mr. Pawar called for an end to such divisive tactics, stating that they only strain personal and political relationships.

In a lighter moment, he interacted with his nephew and NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, who narrowly retained the Karjat Jamkhed seat. Congratulating him, Ajit quipped, “Come, take my blessings. You barely survived [in retaining the seat]. Had I held a rally [in Karjat Jamkhed], imagine what would have happened.” Mr. Rohit Pawar then touched his feet. Mr. Rohit Pawar, who had accompanied Mr. Sharad Pawar to Yashwantrao Chavan’s memorial, acknowledged the familial bond, stating, “Despite political differences, Ajit Pawar remains a father figure to me.”

“In the 2019 elections, he [Mr. Ajit Pawar] helped me immensely and since he is my uncle, it was my responsibility to touch his feet. In this land which belongs to Chavan Saheb, the tradition and values given by him need to be followed and we are doing the same,” he said.

Asked about the Deputy Chief Minister’s friendly banter, Mr. Rohit Pawar said it is true that had his uncle held a rally (in Karjat Jamkhed), things would have been different. “But he was busy in Baramati and could not get time to come to the constituency,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.