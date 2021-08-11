Maharashtra announces Rajiv Gandhi Award for excellence in IT

Days ago Prime Minister renamed Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna as Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna as Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence in Information Technology (IT).

Minister of State for Information and Technology Satej Patil said the award would be announced on August 20, birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

Mr. Patil tweeted, “As the Minister of State for IT, Maharashtra, it fills my heart with pride to announce that MVA government has declared an award in the name of Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji to encourage organizations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra. The award, which will be announced on August 20, will be a lasting tribute to Late Shri Rajiv ji for his pioneering work in the technology sector in India.”

Mr. Patil said he would talk to bodies such as NASSCOM to finalise the modalities of the award. “It will be given to the companies or institutions which excel in the field with their new ideas and innovations. The award will be given out to them by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The decision about the constitution of such an award was taken a month ago on July 7. CM cleared the proposal two days ago,” he stated.

The award would be given before October 30. From next year, the award would be distributed on August 20. The Maharashtra IT Corporation Limited (MAHA-IT had been appointed the nodal agency to propose the award.