National

Maharashtra announces Rajiv Gandhi Award for excellence in IT

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna as Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence in Information Technology (IT).

Minister of State for Information and Technology Satej Patil said the award would be announced on August 20, birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

Mr. Patil tweeted, “As the Minister of State for IT, Maharashtra, it fills my heart with pride to announce that MVA government has declared an award in the name of Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji to encourage organizations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra. The award, which will be announced on August 20, will be a lasting tribute to Late Shri Rajiv ji for his pioneering work in the technology sector in India.”

Mr. Patil said he would talk to bodies such as NASSCOM to finalise the modalities of the award. “It will be given to the companies or institutions which excel in the field with their new ideas and innovations. The award will be given out to them by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The decision about the constitution of such an award was taken a month ago on July 7. CM cleared the proposal two days ago,” he stated.

The award would be given before October 30. From next year, the award would be distributed on August 20. The Maharashtra IT Corporation Limited (MAHA-IT had been appointed the nodal agency to propose the award.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Kerala POCSO case: medical board submits report on businessman U.K. Sharafuddin to court

Maharashtra: Man dies after helicopter blade falls on his head

CM Kejriwal, Sisodia say truth has won after court discharges them in Chief Secretary assault case

Relief for Cusat teachers as Kerala government withdraws order on financial burden of appointments

COVID vaccination: Experts' committee recommends that Kerala government distribute vaccines free of cost through small private hospitals

Delhi HC seeks Ramani’s stand on Akbar’s appeal against her acquittal defamation case

Aadi Pooram festival celebrated within Andal temple premises

Fashion Gold jewellery scam in Kerala: company MD Pookoya Thangal surrenders before court

Follow Court directions for fee collection, TN School Education Department reiterates

Journalist’s body found in Bihar’s East Champaran district, two arrested

In the time of pandemic, a contemporary take on Partition

No link between White Paper and DVAC raids, says TN Minister

Over 40 feared buried under debris of major landslide in Himachal’s Kinnaur; Army, NDRF called in

Bus with 32 passengers buried under debris after landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur

COVID-19: UAE revises travel rules

90% cylinders given under Ujjwala in disuse, claims Priyanka Gandhi

Five-year-old girl killed in suspected human sacrifice in Assam, tantric arrested

Enquiry ordered, after video of devotees allowed into temple near Gingee, surfaces

Parliamentary Proceedings | Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu after Opposition protest in Rajya Sabha

Arms recovered during search operation in J&K’s Bandipora
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 3:17:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/maharashtra-announces-rajiv-gandhi-award-for-excellence-in-it/article35853052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY