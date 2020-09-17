Maharashtra accounts for more than 40% of new COVID deaths

Maharashtra, A.P., Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and U.P. together account for 57.1% of total new recoveries, says Ministry

Maharashtra accounts for more than 40% (474) of the new COVID deaths in the country, while Uttar Pradesh (86), Punjab (78), Andhra Pradesh (64), West Bengal (61) contributed 25.5% of the fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. COVID-19 case fatalities numbering 1,132 have been reported in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry.

Close to half (48.45%) of the active cases were concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Together with Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the five States contributed nearly 60% of the total active cases, it noted.

The Ministry however, said more than 82,000 patients have been cured and discharged in the past two days and that 82,961 active cases were found free of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh together accounted for 57.1% of total new recoveries in the country. “More than 40 lakh [40,25,079] patients have recovered so far. Recovered cases have exceeded the active cases today by more than 30 lakhs [30,15,103] and are four times the latter. These high levels of recovery have resulted in a 100% increase in the number of recovered cases in the past 30 days,’’ it stated.

Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22%), while Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6,580), Uttar Pradesh (6476) and Tamil Nadu (5,768) contributed 35.87% of the new recoveries, it added.