HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra: 3 more held for attack on Scheduled Caste persons in Ahmednagar

The police have now apprehended three more men, including the main accused Yuvraj Galande (35), for their involvement in the crime, while a search is on for two other accused

August 28, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Galande, who was on the run, was nabbed from Pune by a team of Ahmednagar police late Sunday night.

Galande, who was on the run, was nabbed from Pune by a team of Ahmednagar police late Sunday night. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Police have arrested three more men in connection with the attack on four Scheduled Caste persons who were hung upside down from a tree and beaten with sticks in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the victims, among them two minors, were allegedly stripped, hung upside down from a tree and thrashed with sticks by a group of six men on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons at Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar on August 25.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, following which the police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the attack. The police have now apprehended three more men, including the main accused Yuvraj Galande (35), for their involvement in the crime, while a search is on for two other accused, the official said.

Galande, who was on the run, was nabbed from Pune by a team of Ahmednagar police late Sunday night, he said.

He was brought to Ahmednagar and placed under arrest after interrogation. The two absconding accused are workers employed at Galande's farm, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, a case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / dalits / Caste violence / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.