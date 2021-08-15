Maharashta: Nashik cops start 'no helmet, no petrol' drive

A majority of the 467 two-wheeler riders who had lost their lives in accidents in Nashik in the last five years had not worn helmets at the time of accident

A 'no helmet, no petrol' drive was launched in Nashik of Maharashtra by state minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, police said.

Inaugurating the drive at Sadbhavana police petrol pump on Gangapur Road here, Bhujbal, who is guardian minister of the district, said people must follow traffic rules. He insisted that people must wear helmets as 825 people had lost their lives in 782 accidents that took place in the city in the last five years.

"Among the 825 who died, 467 were two-wheeler riders and it was found that 397 of them had not worn helmets at the time of the accident," Mr. Bhujbal said. He added that fuel pumps must install CCTVs to ensure those flouting the helmet rule are also fined.

Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey said fuel pumps must ensure they do not given petrol to any person who is flouting the helmet rule, adding that cooperation from the people would ensure the drive is a model one for the entire country.

On the occasion, Bhujbal distributed 2,053 helmets among police personnel of the commissionerate.