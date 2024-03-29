ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maharally’ at Ramleela | Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav among INDIA bloc leaders to join

March 29, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP has received permission of the authorities concerned for holding the rally

PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will be attending the ‘Maharally’ to be held by AAP at the Ramleela ground on March 31. | Photo Credit: ANI

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav among others will attend a 'Maharally' to be held by AAP at the Ramleela ground on March 31, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on March 29.

AAP has received permission of the authorities concerned for holding the rally, being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, at the Ramleela ground on Sunday for an attendance of more than 20,000 people, he said.

The call on whether Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will address the 'Maharally' will be taken later, he said.

Other prominent political leaders and members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) like Derek O'Brian, Trichi Siva, Farooq Abdullah and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will also attend the rally, he said.

Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in jail, will also attend the rally, he said.

