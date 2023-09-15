ADVERTISEMENT

Mahadev betting case: ED seizes assets worth ₹417 crore

September 15, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

 The ED investigation has shown that Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the UAE

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen and seized assets worth ₹417 crore in connection with the Mahadev online betting case, officials said on September 15. The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, which was running operations from Dubai, was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, they alleged. 

"The ED has recently conducted wide spread searches against the money laundering networks linked with Mahadev APP in cities like Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai etc. and retrieved large amount of incriminating evidences and has frozen/seized proceeds of crime worth Rs 417 crore," the agency has alleged in a statement. The ED investigation has shown that Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the UAE, officials said. 

It operates by franchising “Panel/Branches” to their known associates on 70-30 per cent profit ratio, the ED said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Large scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to off-shore accounts. Large expenditure in cash is also being done in India for advertising of betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, it said.

The company promoters hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev Online Book Betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US