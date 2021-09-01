National

Maha govt. to amend cooperative societies act

The Maharashtra government will amend the Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, in the winter session of the state legislature, home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said here on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting to discuss the consequences of the recent amendments to the Banking and Cooperatives Act by the Centre which brought cooperative banks under the RBI's supervision.

The meeting was chaired by NCP president Sharad Pawar, who had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing reservations about the amendments to the Central Act.

A study group has been formed to draft the proposed amendment to the state law, and its report was expected in three months, Walse-Patil, who belongs to the NCP, said.

"The recommendations will be discussed by the state cabinet," he added.

In the past, the Union government enacted the 97th constitutional amendment following which the state amended its cooperative act, the minister said.

With the Supreme Court's latest decision on the 97th amendment, there was no need for the Union government to amend the cooperative act again, he said.

The 97th amendment dealt with effective management of cooperative societies but it was challenged on the ground that cooperative societies fell in the state list of subjects. The apex court this year struck down a part of the amendment.


