47 deaths in rain-related incidents in flood-hit Raigad

Mumbai,

24 July 2021 16:03 IST

The fatality count in rain-related incidents in Raigad district of Maharashtra reached 47 on Saturday, the state disaster management department said.

The official toll at Taliye village is 37, while the remaining 10 deaths are from two separate incidents of landslide in the same district, it said in the report.

The landslide in Taliye village in Mahad tehsil had occurred on Thursday evening.

In Ratnagiri, 11 persons have lost their lives in such incidents, while six in others Satara, it said.

Five deaths were reported in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai suburban, two in Sindhudurg and one in Pune, the report said.

“As many as 59 persons are still missing, of whom 53 are from Raigad, four from Satara and two from Thane," it added.

Heavy rains have caused injuries to 89 people so far, it said.

As many as 89,333 people have been evacuated so far due to floods and heavy rains, including 40,882 in Kolhapur district alone, the department said in the report.

As many as 21 teams of various government agencies and 59 boats are engaged in the rescue operation, it added.